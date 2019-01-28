Monday the first day to file your tax returns

If you are interested in having someone like her assist you with preparing your tax returns this year or you’re generally just interested in the VITA program, you have one of three ways you can go about taking advantage of it. The first option available through the VITA program is meeting with one of United Ways IRS certified preparers in person. That’s where volunteers like Autenreith come into play. The second option is the DIY option, that allows you get your paperwork prepared yourself thanks to the help of online software that the VITA program can connect you with. And finally the third option is the ‘Valet VITA’ option which is ideal if you don’t have the time to sit and wait at one of the VITA sites (since you can’t make appointments at VITA sites, it’s all first come first serve). ‘Valet VITA’ scans your documents and then you can pick them up, along with your completed return, at a convenient time for your schedule.