Monday the first day to file your tax returns

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Get your receipts out and your papers ready because Monday is the first day that you can file your tax returns with the IRS.
If you’re looking for help preparing your paperwork for your returns look no further than the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program through United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. It’s a free service available to any person or family whose annual income is $66,000 or less. All volunteers with the VITA program are IRS certified tax preparers that go through a month-long training process and they come from all over the Southern Arizona Community.
One such volunteer is Tara Autenreith. She’s a U of A student in her final year at the university and she’s been volunteering with VITA since she started out as a wildcat over three years ago.
“It’s nice that just from doing someones taxes like you learn about them, like they’re giving you a lot of their personal information,” Autenreith says of the VITA program.
If you are interested in having someone like her assist you with preparing your tax returns this year or you’re generally just interested in the VITA program, you have one of three ways you can go about taking advantage of it. The first option available through the VITA program is meeting with one of United Ways IRS certified preparers in person. That’s where volunteers like Autenreith come into play. The second option is the DIY option, that allows you get your paperwork prepared yourself thanks to the help of online software that the VITA program can connect you with. And finally the third option is the ‘Valet VITA’ option which is ideal if you don’t have the time to sit and wait at one of the VITA sites (since you can’t make appointments at VITA sites, it’s all first come first serve). ‘Valet VITA’ scans your documents and then you can pick them up, along with your completed return, at a convenient time for your schedule.
While shuffling through the paperwork and the filing process can be often impersonal, Autenreith says that in her years as a VITA volunteer there have been memorable moments.
“There was one couple that came in and she had been unemployed for like a month because the restaurant she worked at had burned down. And so, it’s just like things like that, that people let you into their lives a little,” she says.
One important thing to note: all VITA sites do not open until Wednesday, January 30th.
Looking for a VITA site near you this tax season? Click here.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.