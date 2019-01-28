No suspects in deadly shooting: Detectives following leads in Sahuarita’s first homicide in a decade

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Community members are shaken, but not scared for their safety in Sahuarita after a deadly shooting over the weekend.
No suspects have been taken into custody or identified in the early morning home invasion that turned into a homicide off East Sahuarita Road.
“It’s a reality, it’s sad and it’s startling,” said Rick and Denise Perry after services Sunday at Grace Church. The church’s property is a couple hundred feet from where the shooting happened.
Witnesses told police several men, with multiple firearms, went into the trailer and started shooting. The suspects wore clothing or items to cover their faces.
“We’ve always thought this was a just small community, kind of exempt from the type of things we see happening on the news in Tucson, but it is everywhere," said Denise Perry.
Yes, it can happen anywhere. But, in Sahuarita it is rare. SPD Sergeant Michael Falquez said the last homicide the department investigated was in 2009.
“I know this one of the first it’s happened in Sahuarita, and I’m sad to hear that, but unfortunately it has become more common place than what we like," said Ron Cocco, a member of Grace Church.
SPD said detectives are still working to find out why the trailer was targeted.
A press release from the Sahuarita Police Department stated there was not believed to be any threat to the community following the shooting. It read, in part:
“Although, this was a violent and serious crime, no Nixle alert was issued because there was no known available suspect information nor immediate threat information upon initial reporting. Several resources, to include detectives, responded to the scene and are still processing the scene and conducting an active investigation. There are no known threats to the public at this time.”
Nixle is a website the town uses to provide information about emergency situations or advisories.
Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area to call 911 and ask to speak to an on-duty officer.
You can also call or text 88-CRIME with information. You can remain anonymous.
