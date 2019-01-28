Sahuarita police make third arrest in child abuse case

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police have announced a third arrest in a child abuse investigation that had resulted in the arrests of a Sahuarita couple earlier this month.
According to information from the Sahuarita Police Department, 20-year-old Joseph Clark was arrested on Friday, Jan. 25. He is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation and child abuse. There are fourteen counts in all.
On Jan. 14, police arrested Stephanie Clark, who, along with her husband, had been on the run since allegations arose on Jan. 9. She faces the following charges: two counts of child abuse and two counts of failure to report child abuse.
Two days later, Stephanie Clark’s husband, David Clark, turned himself in to police. He faces the following charges: Sexual conduct with a minor - two counts, failure to report child abuse, sexual assault, and continuous sexual abuse of a minor.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.