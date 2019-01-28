Tucson Turf GIRLS do it again

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Turf cemented their reputation as one of the best youth football organizations in the country this past weekend with another stellar performance at the NFL Flag Football National Championships.
The Marana-based outfit’s 14U girls team repeated as national champions with a 12-0 victory Saturday over a team from Arlington, Virginia.
Rylen Bourguet threw a pair of second half touchdown passes to Logan Cole. Viviana Martinez had a late second half interception.
The Tucson Turf ladies (6-0), who were coached by graduating Marana Tigers star quarterback Trenton Bourguet, allowed just one touchdown at the tournament, recording five shutouts.
The 14-under boys have made a habit at these championships of coming back to win games late.
They could not do so though in the 2019 Final falling to 2nd to None from Miami, Florida.
Tucson Turf has won more than 30-plus national championships in both girls and boys Flag and 7-on-7 football.
