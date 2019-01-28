Two Tucson fitness instructors named best in the country

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - ClassPass recently named Brandon Wagner and Allison Beam among the best fitness instructors in the U.S.
In an article, ClassPass listed top instructors from various cities around the country. Those that made the list are being recognized for the 2018 instructor award.
Brandon Wagner is an instructor at LET’S SWEAT. Those who nominated him say he’s “motivating and energetic” and helps create “an awesome place to sweat and find community.”
Allison Beam is an instructor at barre3. Her nominators say she is “superb” and “without a doubt my favorite instructor.”
