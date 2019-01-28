WOMEN: UCLA hangs on to beat Arizona in a triple overtime affair

TUCSON, AZ - For the first time since Jan. 7, 2001, a game featuring two Pac-12 teams went to triple overtime.
UCLA was able to outlast the Arizona Sunday at McKale Center by a score of 98-93.
Aari McDonald was huge for the Cats as she scored 35 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out seven assists and had four steals.
Cate Reese recorded her first-career Pac-12 double-double as she scored 14 points and brought down 10 rebounds.
Sam Thomas scored a season-high 17 points and Lucia Alonso pitched in 14 off the bench.
UCLA (11-9, 4-4 Pac-12) was relentless on the offensive glass, bringing down a total of 27 offensive rebounds, including a combined 15 between Lajahna Drummer and Michaela Onyenwere. They were able to convert for the most part, scoring 29 second-chance points as opposed to Arizona’s nine.
Arizona (14-6, 4-5 Pac-12) will head north to Tempe on Friday to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils for the second time this season. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. MST.
You can read more about Sunday’s triple-overtime loss over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
