ADOT launches website focused on safe driving

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Have you ever wondered what action to take when an overhead sign warns of an oncoming wrong-way driver? Curious about how to proceed when a dust storm appears on the horizon? Want to confirm the logistics of navigating a roundabout?
FocusOnDriving.com has answers to those questions and more.
This week, the Arizona Department of Transportation launched FocusOnDriving.com, a collection of safe-driving resources aimed to make motorists more informed about how to stay safe on Arizona’s roads. The site contains video public service announcements, information from current and past safety campaigns and general safe-driving tips.
“This website provides a wide variety of safe-driving information to drivers,” said ADOT director John Halikowski. “Informed drivers make better decisions and, in turn, that makes Arizona’s roads safer for all of us.”
Current safe-driving topics on the site include wrong-way drivers, dust storms, winter weather, child safety seats, Arizona’s “Move Over” law and more.
For more information, visit FocusOnDriving.com.
