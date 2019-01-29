Advocates demand answers after 7 horses shot, killed near Heber

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Seven horses were found shot to death this month in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Heber and a citizens group wants to know why nothing has been done about it.
According to a report in AZ Family, the possible identity of those responsible is known to the northern Arizona community and a tip line set up by the Citizens Against Equine Slaughter has received about three dozen tips.
Read the entire AZ Family story HERE. NOTE: The video with the story contains images that some might find disturbing.
The U.S. Forest Service is investigating the deaths and said it won’t comment on an active investigation.
Anyone with information about the deaths of the horses on National Forest lands is asked to call the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office’s WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78- CRIME (2-7463) or the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 928-524-4050.
