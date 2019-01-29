A closer look at calls for service near large, vacant property on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A new lock and its chain already show signs of an attempt to cut it open at one of several gates leading into a vacant property near 29th Street and Swan Road in Tucson.
Nearby business owners and neighbors are worried about what’s going on at the nearly 28 acre lot.
Crews from the Tucson Fire Department have responded there four times in the last two and a half months, according to TFD call records. Two of those calls were made within a week's time. A man died following one of them.
Police activity in the general area is even busier than firefighters.
Dating back three months, CrimeReports.com shows Tucson Police Department responding to seven calls in the same blocks for the two listed addresses on the property. Within one block of those addresses, the total calls jump to 30 including everything from trespassing and vandalism to assault and grand theft auto.
Calls to the property's owner for comment last week and a follow up Monday have not been returned as of this report's publication at 5:00 p.m.
