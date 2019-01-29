FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking forward to some rain!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A weak cold front moves through today increasing our cloud cover and wind speeds. After that, we’re tracking 2 more cold fronts that will bring rain chances for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend!
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with daytime highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Temps fall into the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance of rain overnight.
FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s. 30% chance for afternoon and evening showers.
SUNDAY: 40% chance of morning showers. Clouds clear with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.