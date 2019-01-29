Gila District recruits for seasonal fire jobs

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Gila District is currently recruiting applicants for seasonal employment during the 2019 fire season. Wildland firefighters provide a valuable service, protecting American communities and public lands. To serve on a fire crew, persons must be at least 18 years of age, have a strong work ethic, be able to pass a fitness pack test, medical exam, and maintain good physical fitness, be available to travel out of state for extended periods, and be willing to contribute in a team-structured environment.