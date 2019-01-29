Gila District recruits for seasonal fire jobs

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Gila District is currently recruiting applicants for seasonal employment during the 2019 fire season. Wildland firefighters provide a valuable service, protecting American communities and public lands. To serve on a fire crew, persons must be at least 18 years of age, have a strong work ethic, be able to pass a fitness pack test, medical exam, and maintain good physical fitness, be available to travel out of state for extended periods, and be willing to contribute in a team-structured environment.
Applications will be accepted through March 1, 2019. Applicants will be notified in April regarding their selection for one of the 20 positions on the crew. Recruits will receive classroom and field training.
While most fire duties will be in southeastern Arizona, some assignments may be out of state and last 14 consecutive days, plus travel time. Recruits will be classified as Emergency Firefighters, hired on a call-when-needed basis and are only paid during fire and/or work assignments; pay is $18.64 per hour.
If you think you have what it takes to be a wildland firefighter, and if you seek meaningful employment for several months, please contact Kress Sanders or Michael McCoy at the Gila District fire office located at the BLM Safford Field Office at 928-348-4400.
