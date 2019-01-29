GRAPHIC VIDEO: Lucasville, OH inmates repeatedly stabbed in vicious prison attack

LUCASVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A shocking report, released by the Associated Press, outlines a brutal attack within one of Ohio’s most secure prisons, the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.
Greg Reinke, the alleged attacker, can be seen viciously stabbing four handcuffed prisoners several times during the assault.
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised:
Reinke said "he just felt like killing someone,” according to a prison report following the stabbing,
Authorities decided not to prosecute Reinke, as he was already serving a life sentence that stemmed from a 2004 murder case in Cleveland.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.