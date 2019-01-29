Help Friends of PACC earn a grant for Pima Animal Care Center

Pet adopters are asked to send in a photo or video Valentine to petcofoundation.org/love until Feb. 13. These submissions will not only help create the World's Largest Valentine, it will give Friends of PACC a chance to earn $1,000 daily grant award and if they receive the most valentines, the group will be eligible for a $10,000 grant and 1,000 pounds of WholeHearted dog or cat food.