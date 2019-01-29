Help Friends of PACC earn a grant for Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Friends of PACC is asking for the public’s help in earning a $10,000 grant to help the Pima Animal Care Center this Valentine’s day.
Pet adopters are asked to send in a photo or video Valentine to petcofoundation.org/love until Feb. 13. These submissions will not only help create the World's Largest Valentine, it will give Friends of PACC a chance to earn $1,000 daily grant award and if they receive the most valentines, the group will be eligible for a $10,000 grant and 1,000 pounds of WholeHearted dog or cat food.
“Our community loves homeless pets and this event is a fun, and potentially life-saving, opportunity to send that message of love to the hundreds of homeless pets at PACC,” said Sara Wolfe Vaughan, Marketing & Development Specialist with Friends of PACC, in a recent news release.
On Feb. 14, the Petco Foundation will deliver the final Valentine mosaic to more than 4,000 animal welfare organizations containing heartfelt "thank you" messages from supporters across the country.
To learn more about the Petco Foundation and the virtual valentine, visit petcofoundation.org/love and use the hashtag #ShelterValentine.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.