Interstate 10 exit at Picacho set to close on Jan. 30

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Philips road exit near Picacho will be closed beginning Wednesday, Jan. 30, and continuing through Wednesday Feb. 6.
Exit 211 A to Philips Road will be closed for the I-10 road widening project stretching two lanes to three lanes in each direction from the I-8 to Earley Road.
Sunshine Boulevard on exit 208 will be open during the construction.
For information about the I-10 road widening project near Picacho, visit ADOT’s website here.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.