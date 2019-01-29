MLS begins its winter run in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The eighth annual Mobile Mini Sun Cup featuring eight MLS teams, FC Tucson and Phoenix Rising FC began Feb. 2.
Phoenix Rising FC, coming off a USL Western Conference Championship in 2018, played to a 0-0 draw in the opener against Minnesota United.
In addition to football clubs from Tucson and Phoenix, USL Championship club OKC Energy will also play a match.
Cascadia rivals highlight the Mobile Mini Sun Cup slate in Tucson as MLS Cup finalist Portland Timbers takes on rival Seattle Sounders on Wednesday, February 13th at 7 p.m.. Three days later on Saturday, February 16th the Timbers will clash with MLS Supporters Shield winners New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m.
The Phoenix portion of the schedule is highlighted by a clash between Phoenix Rising FC and Real Salt Lake on Saturday, February 16th at 7 p.m. Rising FC will also host Champions League participant Sporting Kansas City on Thursday, February 7th at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex.
Now entering its eighth year, the Mobile Mini Sun Cup is an annual preseason event for Major League Soccer clubs to prepare for their regular season.
MOBILE MINI SUN CUP SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 2nd @ 2:00 p.m.: Phoenix Rising FC 0, Minnesota United 0 FT
Wednesday, February 6th @ 6:00 p.m.: Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo | Kino Sports Complex-Grandstand | Non-Gated
Thursday, February 7th @ 6:00 p.m.: Phoenix Rising FC vs Sporting Kansas City (two 75-minute matches) | PRFC Soccer Complex | Gated
Saturday, February 9th @ 6:00 p.m.: Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Wednesday, February 13th @ 1:00 p.m.: New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Wednesday, February 13th @ 4:00 p.m.: Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Wednesday, February 13th @ 4:00 p.m.: FC Tucson vs Sporting Kansas City | Kino Sports Complex - Field #1 | Non-Gated
Wednesday, February 13th @ 7:00 p.m.: Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Saturday, February 16th @ 10:00 a.m.: Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas | Kino North Stadium | Non-Gated
Saturday, February 16th @ 7:00 p.m.: New York Red Bulls vs Portland Timbers | Kino North Stadium| Gated
Saturday, February 16th @ 7:00 p.m.: Phoenix Rising FC vs Real Salt Lake | Phoenix Rising Sports Complex| Gated
Wednesday, February 20th @ 12:00 p.m.: Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas | Kino North Stadium| Non-Gated
Wednesday, February 20th @ 3:00 p.m.: FC Tucson vs New York Red Bulls | Kino North Stadium| Non-Gated
Wednesday, February 20th @ 6:00 p.m.: Portland Timbers vs Phoenix Rising | Kino North Stadium | Non-Gated
Saturday, February 23rd @ 12:00 p.m.: New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Saturday, February 23rd @ 3:00 p.m.: Phoenix Rising FC vs OKC Energy | Kino North Stadium | Gated
Saturday, February 23rd @ 6:00 p.m.: Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake | Kino North Stadium | Gated
*Match schedule subject to change // All matches subject to be closed to the public per team choice.**Gated matches require a ticket purchase. Non-gated matches are free and open to the public.
FC Tucson, established in 2010, is participating in its first-ever professional season in USL League 1 after moving up from the Premier Development League (PDL).
