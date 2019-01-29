Sabino HS again battling AIA for violations this time for Girl’s Basketball

“The forfeiture of games for the Sabino girls basketball team is related to the previous investigation. After TUSD had concluded its investigation, new evidence regarding prior contact was discovered by the Sabino administration and shared with TUSD and the Arizona Interscholastic Association. The penalty in this situation is forfeiture of the games played with the ineligible player. Sabino remains eligible for the postseason. Since the team has already played at least the minimum number of games to qualify, it remains eligible. The ranking formula is a power rated system. It cannot determine who would have won the game if that ineligible player did not participate. So the team has played 14 power ranking games according to the system. The current power ranking for the team is based off the four other games, in which Sabino is 4-0, and it keeps the team at No 1. In the rankings based off those four games. There is no current AIA action against the school or program.”