Sabino HS again battling AIA for violations this time for Girl’s Basketball

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A new sports controversy for Sabino High School, this time involving the girls basketball program and possible recruiting violations. The high school will have to forfeit several games it won due to the violations.
According to a statement from the TUSD Director of Interscholastics, a report was sent to the Arizona Interscholastic Association on Wednesday, Jan. 16 with allegations of violations to AIA Bylaws: Prior Contact and Recruiting for the Sabino High School Girls' Basketball team, involving three student athletes.
The remainder of House's statement follows:
“As the Director of Interscholastic for Tucson Unified School District, I was personally involved in vetting two of the three mentioned in the complaint; the third student-athlete started at Sabino as a freshman and is not subjected to the prior contact rule. TUSD will continue to look into this matter and will send our findings to the AIA upon completion; however, I am pleased with the vetting process of these three student-athletes conducted by the Sabino Administration and am confident that the AIA will find that the school acted in accordance with AIA bylaws.”
The AIA released the following statement on the Sabino Girls' Basketball team:
“The forfeiture of games for the Sabino girls basketball team is related to the previous investigation. After TUSD had concluded its investigation, new evidence regarding prior contact was discovered by the Sabino administration and shared with TUSD and the Arizona Interscholastic Association. The penalty in this situation is forfeiture of the games played with the ineligible player. Sabino remains eligible for the postseason. Since the team has already played at least the minimum number of games to qualify, it remains eligible. The ranking formula is a power rated system. It cannot determine who would have won the game if that ineligible player did not participate. So the team has played 14 power ranking games according to the system. The current power ranking for the team is based off the four other games, in which Sabino is 4-0, and it keeps the team at No 1. In the rankings based off those four games. There is no current AIA action against the school or program.”
However, this is not the first time Sabino High School has had controversy over its athletics program - in August 2018, the Sabino Boys Baseball team had to forfeit its state title, due to AIA Bylaw violations.
