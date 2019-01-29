School districts in Tucson look to recruit teachers

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A new survey is providing insight on the teacher shortage across Arizona.
The survey completed by the Arizona School Personnel Association surveyed 211 school districts and charters.
Kathryn Zanin is the principal at Intermountain Academy on Tucson’s west side. She said the teacher shortage continues and affects both the public and the private sector.
Intermountain Academy, a private school that works with special needs students, is among the schools currently hiring.
Zanin said she tries to offer better pay packages along with smaller class sizes to recruit and retain teachers.
She said the teacher pool is small and public and private schools compete to hire the teachers and deter them from leaving to other states.
“The demand for teachers is incredible, and all of us are fighting for a small resource which is the teaching profession, and we are also in that same dilemma, trying to acquire and hire qualified teachers," she said.
As the year kicks off, several public districts are holding job fairs in an effort to fill open positions.
Sunnyside Unified School District and Amphi Unified School District held fairs this past weekend, and Marana Unified School District and Vail School District are hosting events this weekend.
The Tucson Unified School District is holding job fairs for bus drivers and bus monitors,
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.