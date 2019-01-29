Tucson hospital gives hope to family of man in coma

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - At the end of 2018, Patricia Adames received some heartbreaking news.
Her 32-year-old son David Ruiz had a stroke and was left him in a coma.
He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and has been there since. This whole time, Adames has been fighting for her son.
Adames said since Jan. 9, her son was not getting the nutrition and water he needs to survive.
Adames received help from the Terri Schiavo Life and Hope Network and the Life Legal Defense Foundation. The group hosted a news conference outside the hospital on Monday, Jan. 28 to talk about their concerns.
Just before the news conference started, Adames received some good news -- the hospital agreed to terms with her and the family. They are going to give Ruiz the necessary nutrition.
The family was excited to hear about the news, and there were plenty of tears of joy.
The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to to get Ruiz transported to a long-term care facility in New Jersey. You can donate HERE.
KOLD News 13 reached out to the hospital and they released the following statement.
“St. Joseph’s Hospital provides compassionate medical care and has served the diverse communities of Southern Arizona for many years. Our staff is committed to providing high quality care while respecting the cultural, religious and spiritual beliefs of patients and their families. We include pastoral care providers, social workers, and physicians as a collaborative team to do what is best for our patients. Out of respect for the families of our patients and in accordance with federal privacy laws, we cannot comment on the status of any patient without authorization.”
