Tucson hospital gives hope to family of man in coma

“St. Joseph’s Hospital provides compassionate medical care and has served the diverse communities of Southern Arizona for many years. Our staff is committed to providing high quality care while respecting the cultural, religious and spiritual beliefs of patients and their families. We include pastoral care providers, social workers, and physicians as a collaborative team to do what is best for our patients. Out of respect for the families of our patients and in accordance with federal privacy laws, we cannot comment on the status of any patient without authorization.”