Want to win Chick-fil-A for a year? Be the first 100 in line for the opening of their new location

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Chick-fil-A will be opening a new location in Tucson on 1188 W. Irivington Road on Feb. 7.
The new location will be hosting a 12-hour First 100 Campout with games, activities and food. It will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and will end the next morning at 6 a.m. prior to the opening of the restaurant. The first 100 people will also be given a digital offer card with a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage).
But before you gather your friends and family, be aware this event has special qualifications.
The First 100 Campout Event is only available to those surrounding the new restaurant who live in eligible zip codes, are at least 18-years-old, citizens of the U.S., and have a license validating their zip code.
You may arrive no earlier than 30 minuets prior to the entry period.
For more information on the First 100 Campout rules and regulations, please visit thechickwire website.
