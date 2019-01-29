Want to win Chick-fil-A for a year? Be the first 100 in line for the opening of their new location

The new location will be hosting a 12-hour First 100 Campout with games, activities and food. It will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and will end the next morning at 6 a.m. prior to the opening of the restaurant. The first 100 people will also be given a digital offer card with a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage).