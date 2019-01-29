Winter doesn’t have to freeze your workout, try this

(CNN) - Freezing temperatures and dwindling daylight can cause people to cut back on their exercise regimens in the winter.
But don't let the blues get the best of you.
Here are a few reasons to keep working out this winter.
Research shows exercising in cold temperatures can actually boost your calorie burning potential 45 percent as your body works harder to keep your core temperature up.
Your metabolism can also increase significantly during this time.
And it's no surprise that by going for brisk outdoor workouts, you're also increasing your mood.
So if you tend to suffer from seasonal depression during limited daylight hours, go get your sweat on.
Your energy levels will increase too.
But as you partake in some cold weather fitness, be mindful of your body.
Drink plenty of water. If you don't think you're sweating, you are, and you need to stay hydrated.
Also make sure you keep your skin protected.
The sun’s harmful rays are still strong.
So while you might be tempted to wrap yourself in a warm blanket and binge watch TV all winter, make sure you fit in some exercise between episodes.
