Baltimore will no longer prosecute minor marijuana possession

BALTIMORE, MD (WBAL/CNN) - A big change in is coming in Baltimore.
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said marijuana possession cases will no longer be prosecuted.
"We will no longer be prosecuting possession of marijuana cases regardless of weight and or criminal history," she said.
Mosby says it is counterproductive, using limited resources on something she claims has no public safety value and disproportionately impacts communities of color.
"I had a good paying job somewhere," said Devonte Williams El
He said his arrest for possession hinders him.
"When employers still look at the record, they see that it's on my record and still, they make a decision. I guess they don't go into further investigation," Williams El explained.
The state's attorney said other drug crimes will remain on the radar
"We will continue to prosecute possession with intent to distribute if there is some evidence, articulated evidence, that in a statement of probable cause or observations on the body-worn camera," Mosbey clarified.
Mosby said she is referring first-time offenders to a diversion program. And she is also proposing legislation giving prosecutors power to vacate convictions.
She wants to vacate more than 4,700 possession convictions in district and circuit court.
She said she has had conversations with Mayor Catherine Pugh and the top cop for Baltimore.
Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle disagrees with the new drug possession policy.
He said marijuana and crime are related.
"Well, obviously it's the state's attorney's prerogative to do that. I'm not going to order our officers not to make those arrests. We see the negative impact marijuana has in our communities. At the end of the day, the last thing we need in Baltimore is another legal substance. Until the legislature changes the law, we are going to enforce it," Tuggle stressed.
Pugh released a statement saying she supports the move by the state’s attorney, but that authorities don’t need to let up on efforts to stop violent crimes at their source.
