Caught on 2 cameras: Truck crashes through restaurant window

EIGHT MILE, AL (WALA/CNN) – Surveillance video captured the moment a pickup truck crashed through a restaurant window in Alabama.
Luckily, no one was hurt. But that might not have been the case just a few hours later.
Two surveillance cameras captured the GMC truck crashing through the front window of the 45 Seafood restaurant in Eight Mile, AL, on Monday.
The truck hit an ATV display on the corner, causing it to go airborne before crashing through the window.
Stunned by what just happened, a concerned employee walked over to check on the driver, who managed to walk away.
Although he looked confused and struggled to keep his balance, police said he wasn’t seriously injured.
As they assess the damage, the owners are thankful they’re only looking at cleanup and repairs.
They said if the accident had occurred a few hours later, their grandchildren would have been sitting at the window doing their homework, as they normally do.
Police said they’re not sure what caused the driver to lose control.
He won’t face any charges, because police said it looks like it was just an unfortunate accident.
