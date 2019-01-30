CCSO: Elderly woman victim of home invasion south of Sierra Vista

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred Monday, Jan. 28 south of Sierra Vista in the Palominas, Three Canyons area. Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call around 10:50 p.m. Monday from an 81-year-old woman, the victim whose home was broken into.
According to a CCSO news release the woman told deputies that three men had broken the sliding glass door on her patio and entered her home, wearing latex gloves, dark hooded jackets and bandanas over their faces. The men wore this the entire time they were inside the home, according to the woman.
The woman told CCSO she was hit by one of the suspects before the jewelry she was wearing was taken. She told them that items from her purse, as well as other items from inside the home were also stolen.
She refused medical attention, but was able to provide details about the suspects and the incident.
With assistance from U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Sheriff's Assist Team members a perimeter was established and several pieces of evidence were collected.
The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available, according to CCSO.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the CCSO at 432-9500, the information received can remain confidential.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.