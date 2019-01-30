FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 30, 2019 at 3:50 AM MST - Updated January 30 at 3:50 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a very dry stretch of weather, we’re tracking 3 cold fronts that will bring rain chances for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend and even into next week!

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Temps fall into the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance of rain overnight.

FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s. 30% chance for afternoon and evening showers.

SUNDAY: 40% chance of morning showers. Clouds clear with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

