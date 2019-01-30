FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a very dry stretch of weather, we’re tracking 3 cold fronts that will bring rain chances for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend and even into next week!
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Temps fall into the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance of rain overnight.
FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s. 30% chance for afternoon and evening showers.
SUNDAY: 40% chance of morning showers. Clouds clear with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.