Major theft in Tucson doesn’t silence touring musicians

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A check engine light prompted The Accidentals to stop in the Old Pueblo, but the theft of their trailer full of gear didn't keep them from performing in Phoenix the same day.
Members of the band used what they had left to keep their commitment at the Musical Instrument Museum on January 22. They had filed a report with Tucson Police Department hours earlier.
Sav Buist said the band was still sort of numb from the crime. The musicians first thought it was a joke when their sound engineer notified them the trailer was gone.
“When the reality of what happened set in, we were completely devastated...,” she said. “That’s how we get by.”
Buist and her band mates learned almost a week after the crime that insurance would not be covering the loss of their equipment. They estimate it was a $70,000 loss.
Katie Larson described an outpouring of support from family, friends and fans on the group’s GoFundMe page. Before their insurance was denied, The Accidentals set their original goal at $35,000.
Investigators found the band's trailer, but it was burned and empty. The trio shared lists of their stolen equipment to their Facebook page in hopes of someone noticing any of it in second-hand stores or online.
Despite the setback, The Accidentals have no hard feelings towards Tucson. Michael Dause said he loves the city. Buist added that she has several friends in the area. She even joked that they should’ve expected something like this to happen to them eventually.
"With a band name like The Accidentals, this is kind of expected, these kinds of instances," she said. "Maybe we just need to change the band name or something to The Everything Goes According to Plan."
The group asks that anyone with information about the crime or their stolen equipment contacts Tucson Police Department. Their case number is 1901220286.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.