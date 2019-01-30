Marana HS students learn from local police, sheriffs department about consequences of substance abuse

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - In collaboration with the Marana Prevention Alliance, Marana Police and the Pima County Sheriffs Office took part in a "Teen Maze" event at Marana High School to highlight the potential legal, health, and social dangers that are associated with substance abuse.
More than a half dozen law enforcement vehicles were lined up outside the school today as officer and deputies volunteered their time to give students an inside look at the consequences of their actions involving substance abuse. Held at high schools across the area, it is a 30 minute interactive event where students go step-by-step.
"So it starts off with they are all at a party," says Officer David Danielson, Community Resource Officer with Marana PD. "Based on their choices it leads down a different path. So they pretty much follow their consequences and see where it goes from there."
Scenarios include leaving the party intoxicated and then getting pulled over, or being involved in a serious injury accident.
"The idea is to make this a quote on quote 'safe place to fail,'" says Evan Proffer, prevention coach at Marana High School. "Rather than having to actually make that decision out in the world and have to figure out what is going to happen, they get a sneak peek. This is a rare opportunity for everybody.
Proffer says students are typically surprised by what they learn.
"Students are always amazed at all of the hidden consequences," says Proffer. "The probation, paying for court fees, things like that. This activity also gives a lot of students the chance to interact with a law enforcement officer in a stress-free environment. They learn that our officers are people just like them."
Canyon Del Oro played host to a similar “Teen Maze” event last week.
