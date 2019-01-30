Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument resumes normal operations after shutdown

AJO, AZ (KOLD News 13) - With the end of the shutdown, the staff at the Organ Pipe National Monument, near Ajo, has resumed normal operations.
Park Superintendent Scott Stonum, thanked local partners and some dedicated visitors that stepped up to help support the park by providing a watchful eye and kindly helping to pick up and dispose of trash during the shutdown.
Please visit www.nps.gov/orpi for updated information about the park and visitor services.
