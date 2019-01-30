Pima Co. School Superintendents office having event to discuss teen suicide

The Youth in Crisis series hosts a few events during each school year, usually about three or four topics that are plaguing local students like drug use or human trafficking. Administrators, teachers, and counselors are invited to attend the events to learn about those topics and resources to help counteract them and to help their students dealing with them. Wednesdays event will review different strategies to recognize red flags of youth in crisis as well as helpful intervention strategies to de-escalate or respond to crisis in the classroom.