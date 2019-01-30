Pima Co. School Superintendents office having event to discuss teen suicide

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - About four Arizonans died every day by suicide in 2017. To put that into perspective that’s more than the number of people who died from car crashes. And when it comes to young people and suicide, it’s the second leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 34. All of that is why the Pima County School Superintendents Office decided to make suicide the topic for their most recent event for their Youth in Crisis series.
“Before we even get into teaching kids curriculum we gotta make sure they’re safe, and they’re healthy and that they’re feeling good about themselves and feeling confident,” Pima County Schools Superintendent Justin Williams says.
The Youth in Crisis series hosts a few events during each school year, usually about three or four topics that are plaguing local students like drug use or human trafficking. Administrators, teachers, and counselors are invited to attend the events to learn about those topics and resources to help counteract them and to help their students dealing with them. Wednesdays event will review different strategies to recognize red flags of youth in crisis as well as helpful intervention strategies to de-escalate or respond to crisis in the classroom.
As suicide numbers continue to rise in the state and the conversation about mental health continues to be less stigmatized Jane Ballesteros, the Director and Healthy and Safe Schools for the Pima County School Superintendents office, shares that it’s incredibly important to discuss things like this and be aware of the resources available.
“Often we at the schools concentrate so much on the academics. Certainly suicide and the whole culture of the school impacts the academics," she notes. "It’s just important for us to be able to help schools to have the resources they need to deal with these things when they become an issue at the school.”
To learn more about the event click here.
The Pima County School Superintendents office says they plan to have the next Youth in Crisis event discussing another topic plaguing local youth sometime in March.
