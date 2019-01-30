Roomba-maker unveils robot lawn mower, Terra, after decade of development

The quiet, electric-power mower sports a pair of tri-blade mulchers that are meant to work slowly on a lawn - instead of the typical once-a-week cut with a push mower, it can maneuver around a lawn daily or a few times a week - and returns to its station when complete. Users can schedule the machine with a phone app; if it runs down on juice while moving, it will return to its dock to recharge, then resume where it left off. Along with the radio technology, it has a variety of other sensors to avoid tin cans and other unexpected debris.