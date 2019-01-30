2019 Schedule for Tucson gem shows

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Every year, Tucson hosts tens of thousands of sellers, shoppers and rockhounds for gem and mineral shows scattered throughout the city.
Below is a list of some of the shows open to the public. For a larger list and more information, go HERE.
- Jan. 31 - Feb. 17: 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show - NW corner of 22nd St. and I-10
- Jan. 28 - Feb. 18: 1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show - 1801 N. Oracle Rd.
- Jan. 31 - Feb. 14: Tucson’s Hidden Gem Show (new) - 707 N. Main Ave.
- Feb. 14 - Feb. 17: Tucson Gem & Mineral Show - Tucson Convention Center at 260 S. Church Ave.
- Feb. 1 - Feb. 6: The Best Bead Show - Quality Inn & Suites Airport North 5251 S. Julian Drive, Tucson, 85706
- Feb. 2 - Feb. 9: Casino Del Sol Gem Show - 5655 W. Valencia Rd.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.