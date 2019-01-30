Score: CBP K9s - 2, attempted drug smugglings - 0

YUMA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to the ever keen noses of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines, two separate drug smuggling attempts were stopped over the last weekend.
According to a CBP release a man from Mexico and a woman from Phoenix are in custody after they attempted to smuggle nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine across the border into the U.S. at the Port of San Luis, near Yuma.
On Friday, Jan. 25, CBP officers pulled a Ford SUV for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to the 26-year-old’s vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found 30 bundles of methamphetamine, weighing nearly 28 pounds hidden in the rear seats. The drugs were worth an estimated $84,000.
Early Sunday morning, Jan. 27 the same CBP officers pulled a Phoenix woman's Chevy truck for secondary inspection after a canine alerted. The search revealed 60 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the rear door panels and the spare tire. The drugs weighed nearly 62 pounds and were worth an estimated $186,000.
The drugs and vehicles were seized by CBP officers and the man and woman were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
