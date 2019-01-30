94th Annual Tucson Rodeo Schedule

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo is back for its 94th annual celebration beginning on Feb. 16 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds at 4823 S. 6th Ave. on the northeast corner of Irvington Road and S. 6th Ave. This year, the event will feature 6 different rodeos with competitions in bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping and bull riding.
Here is the event schedule:
Saturday, Feb. 16, First Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids’ Rodeo 12:30 p.m. Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 17, Second Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids’ Rodeo 12:30 p.m., Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.
Special Event: Chicks ‘n Chaps Rodeo clinic to benefit local breast cancer patients. 8 a.m. -11 a.m.
Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 18 & 19, 8 a.m. - Slack competition for timed events only. Free admission.
REACh program for school groups at 9:30, a.m. 10:30, a.m., 1:30 p.m. each day; 3,600 kids scheduled.
Wednesday, Feb. 20, no events.
Thursday, Feb. 21, Tucson Rodeo Parade 9 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21, Third Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids’ Rodeo 12:30 p.m., Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22, Fourth Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids’ Rodeo 12:30 p.m. Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23, Fifth Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids’ Rodeo 12:30 p.m. Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 24, Tucson Rodeo Finals - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids’ Rodeo 12:30 p.m. Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.
Rodeo tickets range from $16 to $33 and can be purchased in person at the box office or on their website.
Parking will be available in the main lot at the rodeo grounds and each car will be charged $7 to park for the day.
The Tucson Rodeo has a very specific clear bag policy which can be found here.
The event will also feature the Coors Barn Dance begins each full rodeo day after the last bull bucks at about 4:15 p.m. A parent of guardian must accompany patrons under 21 years. The dance at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds features live entertainment. Admission is $5; kids under 13 years old admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
For more information on the Tucson Rodeo, please visit tucsonrodeo.com
