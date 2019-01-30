Tucson Federal Credit Union gives back to the community

Since 2013, TFCU has tracked their volunteer efforts as a means of measuring their impact and to strive to do more each year. To maintain the importance of volunteerism, TFCU pays its employees for eight hours of volunteer time each year. In 2018, 99% of employees utilized at least two hours of their paid volunteer time and 47% used all eight. This year’s record breaking 4,231 volunteer hours multiplied by each employees’ wage plus the company’s financial contributions amount to a staggering $319,827 value of community outreach. TFCU stands for a wholehearted commitment to the local community. In 2018, more TFCU employees volunteered, reaching more organizations than ever before.