Tucson Federal Credit Union gives back to the community

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Federal Credit Union is setting out to make a difference in the community this year by donating to multiple charitable organizations. In 2018, TFCU gave $155,254 to nonprofit organizations and their employees logged 4,231 volunteer hours for 136 charitable causes.
For the 2018 Community Partnership Awards, TFCU gave $25K to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse, $10K to Integrative Touch for Kids, and $10K to the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation. The credit union is in the process of selecting the 2019 winners for the 9th annual Community Partnership Awards.
TFCU Gives is an online application available year-round for requests such as fundraising event support. These donations added up to $62,740 in 2018. TFCU also makes a $3 donation for every new account they open amounting to $6,984 in 2018. New credit union members select from one of three core charities or a branch-specific charity to receive TFCU’s donation. Finally, they also reserve funds for nonprofits when they need it the most, such as the opening of a second Resource Center for the Arizona Oncology Foundation.
Since 2013, TFCU has tracked their volunteer efforts as a means of measuring their impact and to strive to do more each year. To maintain the importance of volunteerism, TFCU pays its employees for eight hours of volunteer time each year. In 2018, 99% of employees utilized at least two hours of their paid volunteer time and 47% used all eight. This year’s record breaking 4,231 volunteer hours multiplied by each employees’ wage plus the company’s financial contributions amount to a staggering $319,827 value of community outreach. TFCU stands for a wholehearted commitment to the local community. In 2018, more TFCU employees volunteered, reaching more organizations than ever before.
