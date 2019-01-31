City of Tucson provides free Gem Show shuttles

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Gray Line Tours of Tucson has been contracted to provide free shuttles for the Gem Show. Ambassadors will be stationed at each shuttle/ parking hub and at the transportation center at the Tucson Expo Center at 3750 E. Irvington Road.
Those attending the event can download the Official Tucson Gem Show Guide mobile app to find information about the vendors, locations, and shuttles.
Parking at the TCC will be $10, but free at Kino. Tugo Bike Share stations will be available at the Mercado and TCC. Sun Link can also be accessed in the greater Downtown area.
More information about the 2019 Gem Show is available in our story here, as well as online at GemRide.com.
