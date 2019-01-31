Crash from Dec. 2018 now fatal as passenger in vehicle dies from injuries

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is reporting that 65-year-old Ben B. Escobedo died on Jan. 23, from injuries he received in a late December crash on the east side.
Officers with Operations Division East responded to a serious injury crash shortly before 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 at the intersection of East Escalante Road and South Calle Polar.
According to TPD officers learned that a Ford F-150 had been traveling eastbound on Escalante Road when the driver experienced a medical emergency, causing her to lose control of the truck and cross over into the westbound lanes of Escalante. It was at this point the truck hit a Honda Civic head-on.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene and took the driver of the truck and the passenger in the Honda Civic, who was Escobedo, to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries; while the driver of the Honda was taken to Tucson Medical Center with minor injuries.
TPD determined that neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash and speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. According to TPD no arrests or citations have been issued at this time and the status of the drivers has not been released.
