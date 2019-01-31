Fire at vacant property near D-M is third month

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - For the third time in 15 days, Tucson firefighters were called to a vacant property near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base because of a fire in one of the abandoned buildings there on Thursday, Jan. 31.
According to a Tucson Fire Department representative, the fire happened near 29th Street and Swan Road just before 8 a.m. It is not known yet how the fire started.
The former DES property in the 4700 block of E. 29th Street contains vacant boarded-up buildings.
The property has been the scene of three recent fires, one fatal, and TFD has been called out to the property five times in the past two and a half months.
Most recently, crews responded to a fire there early on Jan. 21.
Six days before that, one person died in a fire there on Jan. 16.
No injuries were reported in Thursday’s fire.
