FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Time to dig those umbrellas out!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 31, 2019 at 3:46 AM MST - Updated January 31 at 3:46 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a very dry stretch of weather, we’re tracking 3 cold fronts that will bring rain chances for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend and even into next week!

THURSDAY: Low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 70 degrees. 30% chance for overnight rain.

SUNDAY: 70% chance of morning showers.Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a 10% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.