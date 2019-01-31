FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Time to dig those umbrellas out!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a very dry stretch of weather, we’re tracking 3 cold fronts that will bring rain chances for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend and even into next week!
THURSDAY: Low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
TONIGHT: 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 70 degrees. 30% chance for overnight rain.
SUNDAY: 70% chance of morning showers.Highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a 10% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
