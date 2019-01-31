Gem show season kicks off with Kino Sports Complex shows

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It is almost February and in Tucson that means it’s time for the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, the largest in the world.
However, the marquee show is far from the only one in town; there are more than 50 Gem and Mineral shows planned in Tucson over the next three weeks. That includes the Kino Sports Complex Gem and Mineral Show, which opens to the public on Thursday, Jan. 31.
The show was open to wholesalers only on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and they took advantage, picking up some of the more spectacular pieces on display.
“All I do is mount art, mount God’s art,” said Michal “McCall” Mael of Michal & Company, an enterprise which finds and transports gems from across the world to Tucson for this event. “We have something for everyone here. Have you ever seen 1,000 pounds of quartz? It’s magic.”
Huge geodes in every shape, size, and color are all here. That includes 16-foot tall, 9-ton stones, being sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Not every stone here is outrageous in price or size. There are pieces of all prices, colors, and styles.
“You can go anywhere in the world in the gem and mineral business and there’s one city people know, and that’s Tucson,” said Jay Gehring, a gem dealer who has been coming to Tucson for 48 years. “We always make sure to save something new and special to debut here. It is a big gamble, but the crowds that come through this show love it.”
Beyond the gems and minerals, custom jewelry, statues, and art can be found across Kino Sports Complex.
“That’s the reason I love being here,” said Mael. “It is so open to everyone and people get to explore the whole world here.”
