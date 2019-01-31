Newly released video shows dramatic hostage situation at Buckeye prison

BUCKEYE, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Newly released video from the Arizona Department of Corrections shows the intense and violent confrontation between a prisoner and an employee, according to an AZ Family article.
The incident took place in the library of a Buckeye prison, between an inmate named Timothy Monk and the prison librarian. In the beginning of the video all seems calm, then Monk is seen taking something from his shoe and wrestling the librarian to the ground.
According to prison officials Monk took the man hoping that with a hostage he could demand to leave the complex.
The incident lasted two hours, then heavily armed corrections officers entered the room with a stun grenade, pepperballs and bean bags. The librarian was able to get out safely and Monk was taken back into custody.
He had been serving a 97-year prison sentence, but that will be extended after this December 2018 incident.
To read the full article, click here.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.