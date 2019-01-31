Pedestrian hit on overpass at Irvington and I-19

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a collision involving a pedestrian near Irvington and Interstate 19.
According to TPD the pedestrian hit was an adult male, who had been trying to cross on the overpass and was not in a crosswalk. He has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, the car remained at the scene and the driver is cooperating with police.
Irvington Road, both east and westbound lanes are closed at the I-19 overpass.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
