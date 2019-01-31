Speedway, Main closed due to crash involving stolen bike and an SUV

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Speedway and Main is closed due to crash involving a bicyclist and an SUV.
According to the Tucson Police Department an adult male allegedly stole a bicycle and was riding it away from the owner who was chasing him, when he entered the intersection and was hit by an SUV.
The man on the bike was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to TPD. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and use an alternate route if possible.
No further information was immediately available.
