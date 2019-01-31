Temporary road closure near Tucson VA for resurfacing

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Those who use the Southern Arizona VA Health Care Medical Center will have to change how they access the complex, as a temporary road closure begins on Monday, Feb. 4.
According to a news release from the SAVAHCS the Marine Corps Trail bridge over the Julian Wash will be closed for resurfacing. The closure will affect access to services on the northeast side of the Tucson VA Medical Center.
Work is expected to be complete by Monday, Feb. 18.
In the meantime there will be signs directing traffic to the perimeter road of the Tucson VA and those who use the facility should allow for extra time when arriving for an appointment, as there may be delays due to increased traffic on the perimeter road.
