Tucson Roadrunners could soon be skating on new ice

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There could be new ice to play on for the Tucson Roadrunners as Rio Nuevo moves forward with a deal to replace the ice system at the Tucson Convention Center arena.
According to a news release from Rio Nuevo, the board unanimously approved the potential contract with a team, led by Lloyd Construction, a local general contractor, to replace the ice at the arena. The replacement would be done during the summer off season and could cost the district about $2.5 million to replace.
"Roadrunner hockey has been incredibly successful and the Coyotes are committed for the long term," said Board Chairman Fletcher McCusker, in the news release. "The ice upgrades will be consistent with an NHL floor."
The Roadrunners are in the American Hockey League and are affiliated with the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes.
