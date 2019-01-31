6 TUSD Magnet Schools receive a national award

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - 6 TUSD schools have been named a National Magnet School of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America - the national association for magnet and themed-based schools.
To receive a national merit award, members of Magnet Schools of America must submit a detailed application and video scored by a panel of educators. These schools scored and demonstrated their ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that
enhance the school’s magnet theme.
“Our Tucson Unified school leaders and communities have created quality programs that benefit all our students. I am very proud to have these incredible schools receive this national recognition from Magnet Schools of America,” says Janna Acevedo, Director of the TUSD Magnet School Program.
Each one of the award winning schools will be recognized and receive a National Magnet School of Distinction Merit Award at the Magnet Schools of America’s 37th National Conference hosted by Baltimore County Public Schools in Baltimore, Maryland April 10-13, 2019.
To learn more about the national merit awards program, please visit www.magnet.edu
