UAPD searching for individuals of interest in January armed robbery

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify, locate two individuals of interest in a Jan. 26 armed robbery.
According to a UAPD they responded to the report of an armed robbery around 7:04 p.m. Satuday, Jan. 26 near the Environmental and Natural Resources 2 Building. A UAlert was issued for the two males, who were last seen leaving the area heading south on Park Avenue from 6th Street. They were not located.
The individuals of interest are described as Hispanic males, from 16 to 22 years of age, both from 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height, weighing about 140 pounds with thin builds. Both had black backpacks and black bandannas over their faces, one was wearing a maroon hoodie, while the other was wearing a dark one.
According to UAPD one was carrying a handgun.
Anyone with information regarding the identification of these two individuals are asked to contact the UAPD at (520)621-8273, or for those who would like to remain anonymous, please call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.