Border Patrol seizes record-breaking amount of fentanyl

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol is hosting a news conference at 11 a.m. to talk about the largest fentanyl seizure in CBP history.
CBP will highlight their efforts to secure the border and prevent dangerous narcotics from entering the country.
KOLD News 13′s Kevin Adger will be at the news conference, which is at the the Port of Nogales.
Fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug used to manage chronic pain. It is part of a group of drugs known as opioids and can elicit feelings of relaxation, pleasure and contentment. Fentanyl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, making it dangerous if abused.
Border Patrol said the news conference is to “educate the public about fentanyl and detail the actions Border Protection is making to ensure the security of the U.S. border.”
