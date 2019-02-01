Arizona chapter of Satanic Temple will not give invocation at Sahuarita council meeting

“Beginning with the meeting of February 5, 2019, leadership from the Town will present the traditional invocation before each regular meeting of the Town Council. Mayor Tom Murphy announced the new policy on Jan. 28. ‘A different member of town leadership will be selected to give the invocation prior to each meeting,’ Murphy said. ‘These are the men and women who are leading the Town and its employees into a new and exciting decade of service to our citizens.’ Sahuarita Town Code gives the Mayor responsibility for setting the format of the Agenda.”