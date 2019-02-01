CCSO: Arrests made in Hereford area home invasion

HEREFORD, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to leads from the scene and information from the victim there have been three arrests made in the home invasion that occurred on Jan. 28 in the Palominas area of Hereford, south of Sierra Vista.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, persons of interest were identified and seven search warrants were served in locations in the Hereford/Sierra Vista area on Thursday, Jan. 31.
Several items taken from the home invasion and identified in the search warrants were located, in addition to the seizure of weapons and drugs.
Two men, 33-year-old Daniel E. Ramirez of Tombstone, and 24-year-old Ryan C. Melton of Huachuca City were arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Burglary, Theft, and Robbery. Both remain in jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to CCSO a third suspect, 29-year-old Ian J. MacPhail of Hereford was arrested and charged with being a Prohibited Possessor, he has been released on his own recognizance.
The home invasion occurred late in the evening on Jan. 28, according to the CCSO, an 81-year-old woman called 911 to report that three subjects broke into her home and robbed her. When Border Patrol and CCSO deputies arrived at the scene they found the glass slider on her back patio had been shattered and the subjects had entered the home.
The victim reported that the subjects had taken jewelry from her body, several things from inside her purse and from around the home; she also reported the suspects wore gloves and had masks and dark hoodies on.
The victim was also able to provide additional significant details regarding the suspects and their actions on the night of the incident, to include that the suspects turned off the power to her home before entering and may have attempted to cut her telephone line as well. The suspects also reported struck the 81-year-old victim with a length of pipe to get her compliance while taking the jewelry from her.
CCSO is continuing the investigation and is asking that anyone with additional information contact them at 520-432-9500. Information received may remain confidential.
