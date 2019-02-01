Coffee shop offers caffeine fix with side of CBD

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A coffee shop on Tucson’s northwest side is adding a twist to its menu.
Roadrunner Coffee Company, 9665 N. Thornydale Road, just started serving cups of coffee with CBD oil, a compound of the marijuana and hemp plants.
CBD oil, short of cannabidiol, has become wildly popular across the United States. It does not contain THC - meaning it does not produce the high associated with marijuana.
Advocates of its use, say it is calming and provides health benefits.
Brandon Kenney, co-owner of the coffee shop, said they got the idea of adding CBD while talking to the shop next door that specializes in CBD products.
He said since adding it to the menu about two weeks ago, CBD shots have been highly requested by customers.
He said they tell him it helps them with health issues such as anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain.
Its connection to marijuana has made it a controversial topic. However, Kenney said the response from his customers has been positive so far.
It’s been very positive. People have said that they are familiar with it or had been using it in the past and now are using it with our coffee drinks and are noticing the same benefits, benefits from pain relief, inflammation, sleeplessness, a lot of positive reports from our customers.”
