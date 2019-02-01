East-side home damaged in early morning fire

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A house on Tucson’s east side was damaged by an attic fire on Friday, Feb. 2.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire at a home in the 800 block of N. Fleetwood Lane, near Speedway Boulevard and Harrison Road, was reported just before 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters went inside the home to look for occupants, but the safety officer ordered them out when conditions became too dangerous. The air conditioning unit appeared to be collapsing through the fire-damaged roof.
Crews transitioned to a defensive fire attack and it took 40 minutes to get the fire under control, but not before a second alarm was dispatched. Most of the additional crews were canceled before they got to the scene because the fire was controlled before they arrived.
No firefighters were hurt.
The Red Cross was not needed as officials were still determining whether the home was lived in.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.